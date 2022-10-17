Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Holdings Increased by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.9% during the first quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.50, for a total value of $133,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,624,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,558,652,691. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Eli Lilly and news, Director Jackson P. Tai purchased 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $304.19 per share, for a total transaction of $199,548.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at $19,120,470.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.50, for a total transaction of $133,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,624,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,558,652,691. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 343,666 shares of company stock worth $114,843,896. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of LLY traded up $3.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $334.56. 49,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,901,548. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $231.87 and a twelve month high of $341.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $314.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $309.85. The stock has a market cap of $317.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.32.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.55). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $412.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.59.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.