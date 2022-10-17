Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 57,400 shares, a growth of 10.8% from the September 15th total of 51,800 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Electromed Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEAMERICAN ELMD traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.46. 20 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,030. Electromed has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $13.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.83 million, a PE ratio of 41.84, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.65.

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.27 million during the quarter. Electromed had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 6.00%. Research analysts anticipate that Electromed will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverwater Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Electromed by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 29,417 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 9,729 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Electromed by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,020 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 5,158 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Electromed by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 310,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,859,000 after buying an additional 7,742 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Electromed by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,343,000 after buying an additional 3,906 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Electromed by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 99,252 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 3,941 shares during the period. 39.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ELMD. Eurobank EFG began coverage on Electromed in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Electromed in a report on Friday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I began coverage on Electromed in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.83.

About Electromed

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of various ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.

Further Reading

