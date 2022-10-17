Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 57,400 shares, a growth of 10.8% from the September 15th total of 51,800 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.
Electromed Trading Down 0.3 %
NYSEAMERICAN ELMD traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.46. 20 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,030. Electromed has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $13.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.83 million, a PE ratio of 41.84, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.65.
Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.27 million during the quarter. Electromed had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 6.00%. Research analysts anticipate that Electromed will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on ELMD. Eurobank EFG began coverage on Electromed in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Electromed in a report on Friday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I began coverage on Electromed in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.83.
Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of various ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.
