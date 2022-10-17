Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) Short Interest Update

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 98,100 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the September 15th total of 77,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 150,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eastside Distilling

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eastside Distilling stock. Bard Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 643,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Bard Associates Inc. owned 4.30% of Eastside Distilling worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

Eastside Distilling Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of EAST stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.30. The stock had a trading volume of 59,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,396. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.65. Eastside Distilling has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.76.

Eastside Distilling Company Profile

Eastside Distilling ( NASDAQ:EAST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. Eastside Distilling had a negative net margin of 53.81% and a negative return on equity of 64.87%. The company had revenue of $4.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eastside Distilling will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eastside Distilling, Inc manufactures, acquires, blends, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. It operates through two segments, Spirits and Craft Canning and Bottling. The company provides whiskey under the Burnside Whiskey brand; vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand; rum under the Hue-Hue Coffee Rum brand; and tequila under the Azuñia Tequila brand.

