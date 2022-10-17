Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Shares Down 2.1%

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) dropped 2.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $48.41 and last traded at $48.43. Approximately 4,879 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 393,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EGLE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.17.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $665.11 million, a P/E ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.31.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Increases Dividend

Eagle Bulk Shipping ( NASDAQ:EGLE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $4.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $162.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.92 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 41.71%. On average, analysts predict that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post 16.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a $2.20 dividend. This is an increase from Eagle Bulk Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Bulk Shipping

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGLE. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the first quarter worth about $12,815,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 793.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,669,000 after buying an additional 148,400 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 421.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 181,398 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,424,000 after buying an additional 146,608 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,574,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 129,352.1% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 62,137 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after buying an additional 62,089 shares during the last quarter. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

