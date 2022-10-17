Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGY) Short Interest Update

Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the September 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Drax Group Stock Performance

Shares of DRXGY stock remained flat at $11.53 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 526. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.98. Drax Group has a 12 month low of $11.53 and a 12 month high of $21.58.

Get Drax Group alerts:

Drax Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.1782 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 2.36%.

Drax Group Company Profile

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and Pellet Production. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Drax Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drax Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.