Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 825,500 shares, a growth of 29.9% from the September 15th total of 635,700 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 218,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III Trading Down 0.4 %

DGNU traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,730. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $10.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGNU. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,008,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,547,000 after acquiring an additional 924,497 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III by 1,191.6% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 904,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,824,000 after buying an additional 834,100 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP grew its position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III by 148.1% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 868,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,508,000 after buying an additional 518,190 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III by 433.2% during the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 533,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,226,000 after buying an additional 433,221 shares during the period. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 1,040,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,193,000 after buying an additional 410,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

About Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Alpha Corp. and changed its name to Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp.

