DigiByte (DGB) Hits Market Capitalization of $140.52 Million

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 17th. One DigiByte coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0089 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DigiByte has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. DigiByte has a total market cap of $140.52 million and $3.62 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,541.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000306 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00022856 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.68 or 0.00264471 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00121637 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $144.27 or 0.00738302 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.99 or 0.00562884 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000685 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005117 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.71 or 0.00249247 BTC.
DigiByte Coin Profile
DGB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 15,729,203,829 coins. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling DigiByte
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.
