DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Acquired by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 61,450 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,056 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $4,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 196.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 994 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 8.8% in the second quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,023 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,156 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 2,273 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 18,384 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 53,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $5,894,692.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,899,208.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 16,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $1,779,224.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,987,240.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 53,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $5,894,692.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 316,661 shares in the company, valued at $34,899,208.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Up 1.8 %

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DKS shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. OTR Global upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.39.

Shares of DKS stock traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $111.92. The company had a trading volume of 21,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,990,070. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.65 and its 200 day moving average is $96.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.45 and a fifty-two week high of $142.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.47.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.15. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 55.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.488 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.72%.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

(Get Rating)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

See Also

