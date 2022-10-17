Diamondhead Casino Co. (OTCMKTS:DHCC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Diamondhead Casino Co. (OTCMKTS:DHCC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 11.1% from the September 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Diamondhead Casino Stock Performance
OTCMKTS DHCC traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.32. 7,338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,666. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.48 and its 200-day moving average is $0.40. Diamondhead Casino has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $0.57.
About Diamondhead Casino
