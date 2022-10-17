Diamondhead Casino Co. (OTCMKTS:DHCC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Diamondhead Casino Co. (OTCMKTS:DHCC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 11.1% from the September 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Diamondhead Casino Stock Performance

OTCMKTS DHCC traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.32. 7,338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,666. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.48 and its 200-day moving average is $0.40. Diamondhead Casino has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $0.57.

Get Diamondhead Casino alerts:

About Diamondhead Casino

(Get Rating)

See Also

Diamondhead Casino Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to construct a casino resort and other amenities in Mississippi. The company was formerly known as Europa Cruises Corporation and changed its name to Diamondhead Casino Corporation in November 2002. Diamondhead Casino Corporation was incorporated in 1988 and is based in Alexandria, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondhead Casino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondhead Casino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.