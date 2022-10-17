Denison Mines (NYSE:DNN) Trading 10% Higher

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSE:DNN – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 10% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.22 and last traded at $1.21. 300,381 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 8,655,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Denison Mines to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.23. The company has a market cap of $990.43 million, a P/E ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 1.85.
Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, selling of, and investing in uranium properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.
