Denison Mines (NYSE:DNN) Trading 10% Higher

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSE:DNN – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 10% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.22 and last traded at $1.21. 300,381 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 8,655,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Denison Mines to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.23. The company has a market cap of $990.43 million, a P/E ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 1.85.

Denison Mines ( NYSE:DNN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Denison Mines had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 239.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.33 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, selling of, and investing in uranium properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

