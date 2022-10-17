Dejitaru Tsuka (TSUKA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $79.95 Million

Dejitaru Tsuka (TSUKA) traded down 12.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 17th. One Dejitaru Tsuka token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0800 or 0.00000409 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dejitaru Tsuka has traded 20.1% lower against the US dollar. Dejitaru Tsuka has a total market cap of $79.95 million and approximately $3.43 million worth of Dejitaru Tsuka was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dejitaru Tsuka Token Profile

Dejitaru Tsuka’s launch date was May 25th, 2022. Dejitaru Tsuka’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Dejitaru Tsuka is medium.com/@tsukaenlightenment. Dejitaru Tsuka’s official website is www.dejitarutsuka.io. Dejitaru Tsuka’s official Twitter account is @dejitaru_tsuka and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dejitaru Tsuka Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dejitaru Tsuka (TSUKA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Dejitaru Tsuka has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Dejitaru Tsuka is 0.08854318 USD and is down -0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $1,758,717.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.dejitarutsuka.io/.”

