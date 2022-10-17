DEI Price Tops $0.13 on Major Exchanges (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 17th. During the last seven days, DEI has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar. One DEI token can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000673 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DEI has a total market capitalization of $981.78 million and $56,863.00 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000306 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00023020 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.84 or 0.00264932 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00006799 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001494 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00016999 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI Token Profile

DEI (CRYPTO:DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

