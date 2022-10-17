DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) Short Interest Up 26.8% in September

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, an increase of 26.8% from the September 15th total of 1,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 212,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRIO. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of DarioHealth in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DarioHealth by 1,268.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 5,237 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new stake in DarioHealth in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in DarioHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in DarioHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. 46.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of DarioHealth from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of DarioHealth from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Aegis cut their price target on shares of DarioHealth from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

DarioHealth Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of DRIO stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,488. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.58. DarioHealth has a 12-month low of $3.66 and a 12-month high of $19.39. The company has a quick ratio of 5.71, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.21.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 million. DarioHealth had a negative net margin of 301.07% and a negative return on equity of 77.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.99) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that DarioHealth will post -3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DarioHealth Company Profile

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital therapeutics company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers Dario's metabolic solutions to address metabolic health needs, such as diabetes, hypertension, and weight management; Dario Musculoskeletal, which helps to prevent and treat the most common MSK conditions; Dario's behavioral health solution that optimizes access to evidence-based care; chronic condition management solutions; DarioEngage, a proprietary care management platform; and device-specific disposables test strip cartridges, lancets, and blood glucose monitoring systems.

