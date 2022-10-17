Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) EVP Bradley T. Wiemann Purchases 25,000 Shares

Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Rating) EVP Bradley T. Wiemann purchased 25,000 shares of Daktronics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.79 per share, with a total value of $69,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,941.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Daktronics Stock Performance
Shares of Daktronics stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.88. 42,520 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Daktronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $6.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.70 million, a P/E ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.35.
Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Daktronics had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $171.92 million for the quarter.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Daktronics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Daktronics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
About Daktronics
Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells electronic display systems and related products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation; indoor and outdoor light emitting diodes (LED) video displays, including centerhung, landmark, ribbon board, and corporate office entrance displays, as well as video walls and hanging banners; mobile and modular display systems; architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms.
