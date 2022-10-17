Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) EVP Bradley T. Wiemann Purchases 25,000 Shares

Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Rating) EVP Bradley T. Wiemann purchased 25,000 shares of Daktronics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.79 per share, with a total value of $69,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,941.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Daktronics Stock Performance

Shares of Daktronics stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.88. 42,520 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Daktronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $6.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.70 million, a P/E ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.35.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Daktronics had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $171.92 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Daktronics in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in Daktronics in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Daktronics in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Daktronics in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its stake in shares of Daktronics by 58.8% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 20,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 7,539 shares during the period. 47.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Daktronics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Daktronics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Daktronics

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells electronic display systems and related products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation; indoor and outdoor light emitting diodes (LED) video displays, including centerhung, landmark, ribbon board, and corporate office entrance displays, as well as video walls and hanging banners; mobile and modular display systems; architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms.

