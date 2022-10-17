CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,192 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CYBR. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 475.5% in the first quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 566,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,525,000 after acquiring an additional 467,706 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 188.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 244,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,305,000 after buying an additional 159,819 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 41.3% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 412,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,482,000 after buying an additional 120,434 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the first quarter worth $17,346,000. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the second quarter worth $11,678,000. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CYBR has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.81.

CYBR traded up $7.68 on Monday, reaching $142.19. The stock had a trading volume of 9,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,880. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12-month low of $100.35 and a 12-month high of $201.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.95.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.07. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 22.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $142.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

