Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Shares Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,800 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Customers Bancorp were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 11.9% in the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 9,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $7,013,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 4.2% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 542,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,296,000 after buying an additional 22,095 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 33.6% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 445,898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,249,000 after buying an additional 112,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 75.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 998,379 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,272,000 after buying an additional 427,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CUBI. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $63.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.57.

Shares of CUBI traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,921. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.21 and a fifty-two week high of $76.13.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $177.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.09 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 38.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

