Crypto International Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $2.94 Billion (CRI)

Crypto International (CRI) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 17th. Crypto International has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion and $281,706.00 worth of Crypto International was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Crypto International has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Crypto International token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00002506 BTC on major exchanges.

Crypto International Token Profile

Crypto International was first traded on April 6th, 2021. Crypto International’s total supply is 10,000,020,856 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,993,142,286 tokens. The official message board for Crypto International is medium.com/@vivranium/crypto-international-cri-distribution-plan-3773d5420769. Crypto International’s official Twitter account is @cri_vivranium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Crypto International is cos-in.com.

Crypto International Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto International (CRI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Crypto International has a current supply of 10,000,020,856 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Crypto International is 0.49593164 USD and is up 2.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $228,467.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cos-in.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto International directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto International should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypto International using one of the exchanges listed above.

