Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Blue Chip Partners Inc.

Blue Chip Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CCI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Crown Castle from $190.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Crown Castle from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Crown Castle from $166.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Crown Castle from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.21.

Crown Castle stock traded up $4.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $132.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,752,259. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.37 and a beta of 0.67. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.82 and a twelve month high of $209.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $162.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.73.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.74). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 165.17%.

In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 699 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $173.60 per share, with a total value of $121,346.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,040.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

