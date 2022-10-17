Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Short Interest Update

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 565,500 shares, an increase of 9.6% from the September 15th total of 516,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 332.6 days.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CROMF remained flat at $10.17 during trading on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.68. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $9.33 and a one year high of $15.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.15.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high-quality grocery- and pharmacy-anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed-use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

