Cowen Prime Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC)

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,317 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,024 shares during the quarter. Digimarc accounts for approximately 1.1% of Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.67% of Digimarc worth $1,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Digimarc in the first quarter worth $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Digimarc by 21.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,975 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Digimarc by 54.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,465 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Cisco Systems Inc. bought a new stake in Digimarc in the first quarter valued at $551,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Digimarc by 17.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035 shares in the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digimarc Stock Up 6.1 %

Shares of DMRC stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.96. 588 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,638. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.08. The company has a market cap of $278.80 million, a P/E ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 1.30. Digimarc Co. has a 12 month low of $12.45 and a 12 month high of $53.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Digimarc ( NASDAQ:DMRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.75 million during the quarter. Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 55.08% and a negative net margin of 151.69%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DMRC. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Digimarc to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Digimarc to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 25th.

Digimarc Profile

(Get Rating)

Digimarc Corporation provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc watermarks, a data carrier that provides a digital identity to media objects; Digimarc Discover, a software for computing devices and network interfaces that recognize and decode indicia of the identity of media; and Digimarc Verify, a suite of software tools used to inspect and verify that the identification and discovery of media.

