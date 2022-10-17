Cowen Prime Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Orbital Infrastructure Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OIG)

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC boosted its position in Orbital Infrastructure Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OIG – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 612,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,208 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s holdings in Orbital Infrastructure Group were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OIG. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in Orbital Infrastructure Group by 47.0% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 333,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 106,800 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its stake in shares of Orbital Infrastructure Group by 24.1% in the second quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 547,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 106,400 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Orbital Infrastructure Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 803,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 48,839 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Orbital Infrastructure Group in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Orbital Infrastructure Group by 314.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 21,078 shares during the period. 13.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Orbital Infrastructure Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on OIG shares. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Orbital Infrastructure Group from $10.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on Orbital Infrastructure Group from $8.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.

Orbital Infrastructure Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OIG traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.37. The company had a trading volume of 13,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,020. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.87. Orbital Infrastructure Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $3.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Orbital Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:OIG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $93.91 million for the quarter. Orbital Infrastructure Group had a negative net margin of 43.84% and a negative return on equity of 75.56%.

About Orbital Infrastructure Group

(Get Rating)

Orbital Infrastructure Group, Inc provides engineering, design, construction, and maintenance services to customers in the electric power, telecommunications, and renewable industries. It designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as offers emergency restoration services; and provides drilled shaft foundation construction services to the electric transmission and substation, industrial, telecommunication, and disaster restoration market sectors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orbital Infrastructure Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Orbital Infrastructure Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orbital Infrastructure Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.