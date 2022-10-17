Cowen Prime Advisors LLC Has $132,000 Position in Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS)

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS – Get Rating) by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178,000 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC owned 0.27% of Research Solutions worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Research Solutions by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 58,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 9,271 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Research Solutions by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 360,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Research Solutions by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 850,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 252,932 shares during the last quarter. Samjo Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Research Solutions by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Research Solutions by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 2,405,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,125,000 after purchasing an additional 89,896 shares during the last quarter. 30.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Research Solutions Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Research Solutions stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.06. 137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,459. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.92. Research Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.69 and a 1-year high of $2.78.

Research Solutions Company Profile

Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software-as-a-service research platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical (STM) content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform. Its solutions enable life science and other research intensive organizations to accelerate their research and development activities with access and management STM articles used throughout the intellectual property development lifecycle.

