Cowen Prime Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC reduced its stake in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) by 85.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 157,500 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NEO. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 4.2% during the first quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 41,260 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 53.2% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 11,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 3,881 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the first quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the first quarter valued at approximately $730,000. 92.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEO has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on NeoGenomics from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. BTIG Research downgraded NeoGenomics to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.08.

NeoGenomics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NEO traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.49. 28,488 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,767,811. The company has a market cap of $942.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 7.26 and a current ratio of 7.53. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a one year low of $6.85 and a one year high of $47.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.94 and a 200 day moving average of $9.64.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $125.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.26 million. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 30.00%. NeoGenomics’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NeoGenomics

(Get Rating)

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.