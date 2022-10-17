Cowen Prime Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 24,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 11,759 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter worth about $192,435,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter worth about $156,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Exelon by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.86.

Exelon Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.48. 156,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,163,886. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $36.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.73. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $35.13 and a 1 year high of $50.71.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). Exelon had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.338 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.82%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

