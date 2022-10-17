Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Blooom Inc.

Blooom Inc. lowered its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,156 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 693 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises about 1.7% of Blooom Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Blooom Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Schubert & Co lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 2.3 %

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $559.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $517.00 to $512.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $570.32.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $10.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $464.96. 60,301 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,543,978. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $205.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $511.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $510.93. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.40%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Recommended Stories

