Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) Price Target Cut to C$2.50 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.80 to C$2.50 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 39.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CMMC. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Copper Mountain Mining to a “hold” rating and set a C$2.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.75 to C$3.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Haywood Securities lifted their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.00 to C$2.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Cormark reduced their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.25 to C$3.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.73.

CMMC stock traded down C$0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$1.79. The company had a trading volume of 603,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,855. The company has a market capitalization of C$382.69 million and a P/E ratio of 12.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.83, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Copper Mountain Mining has a 1 year low of C$1.23 and a 1 year high of C$4.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.59 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.12.

In other Copper Mountain Mining news, insider Zeta Resources Limited sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.62, for a total value of C$808,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,399,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$57,248,467.61. Insiders have sold a total of 1,250,000 shares of company stock worth $2,215,675 in the last 90 days.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

