CONX (NASDAQ:CONX) Hits New 1-Year High at $10.03

CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.03 and last traded at $10.03, with a volume of 271950 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.03.

CONX Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CONX

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CONX by 90.0% in the third quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in CONX by 169.0% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 397,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,932,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of CONX by 259.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 933,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,238,000 after purchasing an additional 673,910 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in shares of CONX by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 278,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 142,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of CONX by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,437,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

About CONX

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including wireless communications industry.

