Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) Short Interest Down 17.7% in September

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a decline of 17.7% from the September 15th total of 1,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 586,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VLRS. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the second quarter worth about $109,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 5.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 160,572 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 8,297 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the second quarter valued at $650,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 29.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 758,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,788,000 after acquiring an additional 173,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 2nd quarter worth about $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VLRS. TheStreet lowered shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.20 to $19.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación stock traded up $0.40 on Monday, hitting $7.56. 33,408 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 622,804. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 52-week low of $6.86 and a 52-week high of $21.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $838.00 million, a P/E ratio of -26.64 and a beta of 2.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.93 and its 200 day moving average is $11.79.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $691.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.58 million. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 19.98%. Equities analysts anticipate that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

(Get Rating)

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.