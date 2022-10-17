Continuum Finance (CTN) Price Up 4.9% Over Last Week

Continuum Finance (CTN) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. Over the last week, Continuum Finance has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar. Continuum Finance has a market cap of $122.75 million and $142,290.00 worth of Continuum Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Continuum Finance token can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00001927 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Continuum Finance

Continuum Finance launched on December 10th, 2021. Continuum Finance’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens. Continuum Finance’s official Twitter account is @continuumfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Continuum Finance is continuum-seven.vercel.app.

Continuum Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Continuum Finance is a decentralized financial aggregator for automated token exchange, money market and liquidity protocol built on multiple ecosystems. Continuum Finance is a protocol on the Binance Smart Chain blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of tokens with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the token. Suppliers (and borrowers) of an asset interact directly with the protocol, earning (and paying) a floating interest rate, without having to negotiate terms such as maturity, interest rate, or collateral with a peer or counterparty.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Continuum Finance directly using US dollars.

