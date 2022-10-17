Connable Office Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Connable Office Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.0% of Connable Office Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 161.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,735,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,479,132,000 after purchasing an additional 31,984,063 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,861,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,830,699,000 after buying an additional 162,570 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,107,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,102,386,000 after buying an additional 1,486,423 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,109,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,027,490,000 after buying an additional 385,085 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,319,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO stock traded up $8.89 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $337.54. 227,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,173,572. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $441.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $360.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $368.59.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

