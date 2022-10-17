Connable Office Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Connable Office Inc. lowered its position in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 548 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SWX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Southwest Gas by 9.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,140,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $793,886,000 after buying an additional 857,178 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,646,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $520,388,000 after buying an additional 690,696 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,609,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,318,000 after buying an additional 378,480 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 4,381.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 297,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,327,000 after acquiring an additional 291,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Southwest Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,315,000. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SWX stock traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $70.08. 13,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,204. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.51. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.22. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.60 and a 12 month high of $95.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Southwest Gas ( NYSE:SWX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.64%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SWX. StockNews.com started coverage on Southwest Gas in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Southwest Gas from $101.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.33.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

