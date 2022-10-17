Connable Office Inc. Purchases New Shares in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Connable Office Inc. purchased a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 76,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,761,000. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Connable Office Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Connable Office Inc. owned about 0.29% of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $432,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 42,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after acquiring an additional 10,614 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. Family Legacy Inc. raised its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 7,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services acquired a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,730,000.

Get ARK Next Generation Internation ETF alerts:

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Price Performance

Shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF stock traded up $3.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.95. 245,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,284,441. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 1-year low of $41.03 and a 1-year high of $162.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.29.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.