Connable Office Inc. Makes New $2.40 Million Investment in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Connable Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 38,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,397,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 115.2% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $547,000. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Price Performance

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.91 on Monday, reaching $57.85. The stock had a trading volume of 216,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,758,660. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $79.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.63. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $69.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.19.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 14.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.385 dividend. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group cut their price target on Mondelez International to $73.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.36.

About Mondelez International

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.