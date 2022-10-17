Connable Office Inc. Lowers Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Connable Office Inc. reduced its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,115 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,265 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Devon Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,339,676 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,454,836,000 after purchasing an additional 541,701 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 3.6% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,031,333 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $888,575,000 after acquiring an additional 523,911 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in Devon Energy by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,774,464 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $459,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083,360 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,371,571 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $435,881,000 after buying an additional 99,059 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Devon Energy by 13.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,608,911 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $390,824,000 after acquiring an additional 799,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on DVN. Raymond James boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.06.

Devon Energy Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE:DVN traded up $1.69 on Monday, reaching $69.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,547,751. The firm has a market cap of $45.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.12. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $35.55 and a 1-year high of $79.40.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 30.65%. Devon Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 132.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.68%.

About Devon Energy

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.