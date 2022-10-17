Connable Office Inc. Invests $22.29 Million in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Connable Office Inc. bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 202,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,289,000. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises 3.4% of Connable Office Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHV. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,058,074,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,634,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999,744 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 107.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,317,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,725,000 after buying an additional 3,793,861 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $339,328,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $300,412,000.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

SHV traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $109.92. 19,698 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,796,832. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.83 and a one year high of $110.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.08.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.201 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%.

(Get Rating)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.