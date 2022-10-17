Connable Office Inc. Invests $1.07 Million in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Connable Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 655,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,520,000 after acquiring an additional 69,619 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 67,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 51,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Valero Energy by 143.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 65,319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,632,000 after buying an additional 38,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VLO traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $116.28. The company had a trading volume of 87,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,688,164. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.64. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $65.13 and a 52-week high of $146.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.70 by $1.66. The business had revenue of $51.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VLO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $139.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $148.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Valero Energy from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.77.

About Valero Energy

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.