Connable Office Inc. Increases Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Connable Office Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,501 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 536,206.4% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 589,827 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 72.7% during the second quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $41,000. 1.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $4.17 on Monday, reaching $100.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,328,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,259,348. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.38 and a 1 year high of $151.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $27.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 76,678 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $7,729,142.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 226,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,817,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 76,678 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $7,729,142.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 226,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,817,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,171,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 174,306 shares of company stock worth $18,149,359 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOGL has been the subject of several research reports. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Itaú Unibanco initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.46.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

