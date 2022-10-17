Connable Office Inc. Buys New Stake in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

Connable Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPXC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPX Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPX Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies during the second quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in SPX Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 86.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPX Technologies alerts:

SPX Technologies Trading Up 5.5 %

Shares of NYSE SPXC traded up $3.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $60.55. 2,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.11. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.66 and a 12-month high of $68.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at SPX Technologies

SPX Technologies ( NYSE:SPXC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $354.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.43 million. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 10.25%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

In other SPX Technologies news, insider John William Swann III sold 9,365 shares of SPX Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $515,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,472 shares in the company, valued at $4,590,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on SPXC. StockNews.com began coverage on SPX Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of SPX Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SPX Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

SPX Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers and comfort heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.