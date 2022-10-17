Connable Office Inc. Acquires Shares of 56,053 ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

Connable Office Inc. bought a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 56,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,765,000. Connable Office Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avondale Wealth Management grew its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 115.0% during the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 4,104 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $308,000. Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period.

ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKG traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.82. 295,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,385,585. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.68. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF has a 12-month low of $26.38 and a 12-month high of $79.60.

