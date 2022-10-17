Connable Office Inc. Acquires Shares of 11,461 Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Connable Office Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,461 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,582,047 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $559,599,000 after purchasing an additional 997,840 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,394,827 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $512,139,000 after buying an additional 210,175 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,019,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $357,650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108,830 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 20,283,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $208,721,000 after buying an additional 7,195,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 9.8% during the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 15,351,432 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $228,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,689 shares in the last quarter. 88.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hanesbrands Price Performance

Shares of Hanesbrands stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.79. 132,193 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,065,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.53. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.91 and a 52-week high of $18.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.88.

Hanesbrands Dividend Announcement

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The textile maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.05). Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 79.09% and a net margin of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $259,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 123,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,472.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Tracy M. Preston purchased 3,000 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.36 per share, with a total value of $28,080.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,080. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $259,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,472.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $322,600. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HBI. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Hanesbrands from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.20.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

