Coin98 Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $7.44 Million (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. One Coin98 token can currently be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00001735 BTC on exchanges. Coin98 has a market cap of $73.49 million and $7.44 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Coin98 has traded down 4.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Coin98 alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $277.93 or 0.01424974 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005613 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000204 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00022823 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00045615 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.87 or 0.01624600 BTC.

Coin98 Token Profile

Coin98 is a token. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Coin98’s official website is www.coin98.com.

Buying and Selling Coin98

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Coin98 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coin98 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.