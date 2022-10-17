China Oilfield Services Limited (OTCMKTS:CHOLF) Short Interest Update

China Oilfield Services Limited (OTCMKTS:CHOLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,690,000 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the September 15th total of 4,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 46,900.0 days.

China Oilfield Services Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CHOLF remained flat at $1.00 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.02. China Oilfield Services has a 1 year low of $0.79 and a 1 year high of $1.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of China Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th.

About China Oilfield Services

China Oilfield Services Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated offshore oilfield services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Drilling Services, Well Services, Marine Support Services, and Geophysical Acquisition and Surveying Services.

