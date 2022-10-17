China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a growth of 10.8% from the September 15th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 115,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

China Merchants Bank Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of China Merchants Bank stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $19.43. The stock had a trading volume of 57,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,514. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.46 and a 200 day moving average of $28.63. China Merchants Bank has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $45.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.67.

China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.05 billion during the quarter. China Merchants Bank had a net margin of 27.83% and a return on equity of 15.47%.

China Merchants Bank Company Profile

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised China Merchants Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

China Merchants Bank Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services. It operates through Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers current, demand, time, call, savings, notice, and renminbi accounts. Its loan products include personal commercial real estate, consumption, housing, and car loans; loans to finance for studying abroad; micro-business loans; mortgage loans for equipment; joint guarantee, special guarantee, and housing mortgage loan; bank acceptance, discount, liquid capital, and fixed asset loans; and loans for vessels.

