Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 33.09%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded down $2.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $66.15. 665,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,169,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. Charles Schwab has a 12 month low of $59.35 and a 12 month high of $96.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.79 and its 200 day moving average is $69.62. The stock has a market cap of $120.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.99.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 28.95%.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles Schwab

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $9,777,856.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 69,749,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,558,809,672.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $7,524,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 71,083,305 shares in the company, valued at $4,456,923,223.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $9,777,856.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 69,749,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,558,809,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 277,632 shares of company stock valued at $17,904,256. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 16.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.5% during the first quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 40,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,456,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Charles Schwab by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SCHW. StockNews.com began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.46.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

