CF Acquisition Corp. IV (OTCMKTS:CFIVU) Shares Sold by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV (OTCMKTS:CFIVU – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 91,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,300 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. IV were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 113.0% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 12,366 shares during the period.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV Price Performance

CFIVU remained flat at $9.97 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.90. CF Acquisition Corp. IV has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $10.25.

About CF Acquisition Corp. IV

CF Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate, technology, and software industries.

