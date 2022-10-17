CENAQ Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:CENQ) Short Interest Up 8.7% in September

CENAQ Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:CENQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the September 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

CENAQ Energy Price Performance

Shares of CENAQ Energy stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $10.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,426. CENAQ Energy has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $10.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CENAQ Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CENQ. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CENAQ Energy by 163.1% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,132,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,327,000 after buying an additional 702,184 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of CENAQ Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $6,000,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CENAQ Energy by 132.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 648,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,533,000 after buying an additional 369,073 shares in the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CENAQ Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $3,685,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of CENAQ Energy by 263.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 364,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after buying an additional 264,300 shares in the last quarter. 70.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CENAQ Energy Company Profile

CENAQ Energy Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the energy industry in North America.

