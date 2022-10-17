Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Plans Annual Dividend of $0.53

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Rating) declared an annual dividend on Monday, October 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.5276 per share by the construction company on Monday, December 12th. This represents a yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This is a boost from Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.’s previous annual dividend of $0.32.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. has a dividend payout ratio of 204.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. to earn $0.57 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 175.4%.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Stock Performance

Shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. stock remained flat at $5.03 during mid-day trading on Monday. 5,819 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,314. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. has a one year low of $4.39 and a one year high of $7.00. The company has a market cap of $426.41 million, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.88 and a 200-day moving average of $5.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. ( NYSE:CPAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $134.22 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,674 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,935 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Company Profile

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Cement, Concrete and Precast; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. It produces cement for various uses, such as residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in construction sites; concrete precast, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete precast for structural and non-structural uses; and cement-based products.

