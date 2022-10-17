Castle Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,829 PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 53.3% during the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 100.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. 71.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.
Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $2.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $172.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,193,752. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.53. The company has a market capitalization of $238.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.37 and a 52 week high of $181.07.
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.81%.
PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
