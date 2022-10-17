Castle Wealth Management LLC Makes New $573,000 Investment in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 213.3% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 47 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 294.1% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.32, for a total value of $9,019,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,424,406.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.32, for a total transaction of $9,019,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,424,406.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 7,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.80, for a total value of $4,302,796.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,324,738.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,397 shares of company stock valued at $33,012,754 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO traded up $13.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $516.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,539. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $488.26 and a 1-year high of $672.34. The stock has a market cap of $202.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $550.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $552.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TMO. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $685.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $651.63.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

