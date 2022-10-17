Castle Wealth Management LLC Makes New $330,000 Investment in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 27.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,547,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,161,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,751 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,466,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,940,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,594,412,000 after acquiring an additional 400,841 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,902,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,236,063,000 after acquiring an additional 326,412 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $796,000. Institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $213.00 price objective on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.92.

Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $3.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $189.57. 16,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,119,104. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $198.36 and a 200 day moving average of $197.78. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.52 and a 1-year high of $249.81. The company has a market capitalization of $58.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.09.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 75.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.16%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

